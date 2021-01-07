UN grants funds to help vulnerable in BVI
TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC)— The United Nation's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Multi-partner Trust Fund has approved a grant of just over US$350,000 to the British Virgin Islands (BVI).
In making the announcement, Premier Andrew Fahie said the funds will contribute to the Government's Income Support Programme established for those vulnerable individuals financially impacted by the pandemic.
“This financial assistance will also be accompanied by technical assistance from UNICEF, the International Labour Organisation and the World Food Programme,” said Fahie, who added that the territory is tightening relations with the UN amid a number of benefits that the territory has lost because of Brexit.
He also revealed that in November 2020, the BVI also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General, Luis Felipe Lopez-Calva, to deepen the level of cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).
The UNDP, UNICEF and UN Women also collaborated with the territory to produce a COVID-19 Human and Economic Assessment of Impact Report, (HEAT) Report, which has been used to help guide the local response to the pandemic.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy