UN grants funds to help vulnerable in BVI

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC)— The United Nation's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Multi-partner Trust Fund has approved a grant of just over US$350,000 to the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

In making the announcement, Premier Andrew Fahie said the funds will contribute to the Government's Income Support Programme established for those vulnerable individuals financially impacted by the pandemic.

“This financial assistance will also be accompanied by technical assistance from UNICEF, the International Labour Organisation and the World Food Programme,” said Fahie, who added that the territory is tightening relations with the UN amid a number of benefits that the territory has lost because of Brexit.

He also revealed that in November 2020, the BVI also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General, Luis Felipe Lopez-Calva, to deepen the level of cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The UNDP, UNICEF and UN Women also collaborated with the territory to produce a COVID-19 Human and Economic Assessment of Impact Report, (HEAT) Report, which has been used to help guide the local response to the pandemic.