UN group calls for end to violence in Haiti

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — The United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) is expressing concern at the “increase in violence and barbaric acts perpetrated in the neighbourhoods of the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince”.

It said that the attacks, which have intensified in recent weeks, have left at least six people dead, and 12 wounded, as well as the looting and burning of at least 70 houses.

BINUH said that there were also serious allegations of rape, noting that the increase in insecurity and the recurrence of these attacks have also resulted in people moving to other neighbourhoods.

BINUH said it was calling on the authorities to take all the necessary actions to protect the population, in particular by “strengthening the presence of law enforcement personnel in areas marked by violence”.

“The State has an obligation to protect all citizens, regardless of their place of residence on national territory,” it said, recalling that the violence committed recently against the inhabitants of Pont Rouge, Martissant, Cité Soleil, as well as that of La Saline in 2018 and Bel Air in 2019 should also be investigated.

BINUH said that the perpetrators must be identified, arrested and prosecuted by the police and judicial authorities “through fair and equitable investigations” adding “it is essential to end impunity which constitutes one of the main factors of violence and destruction of the social fabric”.

“The cycle of violence can only stop if those responsible for these crimes are fully accountable, and guarantees of access to justice and reparation are fully provided to the victims of these violations and human rights abuse,” BINUH added.