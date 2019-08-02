UN on board to help tackle Sargassum threat, says Bartlett

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett says the United Nations (UN) is fully on board to improve coordinated action and share expertise and resources with the Global Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCM), as it relates to the threat of sargassum to the region.

“This agreement follows fruitful discussions with the UN and the GTRCM recently. Both entities recognise that the effects of this sargassum are becoming more and more severe and concerns of the UN and the GTRCM include impacts on tourism in the region, as well as impacts on fisheries, human health, and the environment.

Jamaica is taking the lead on this matter given the threat of this phenomenon on our main economic activity in the region – tourism,” said Bartlett.

The UN was represented by the Head of the Caribbean Sub-Regional Office of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Sub-Regional Coordinator for the Caribbean of the Food & Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The ministry said the meetings, which included Professor Lloyd Waller of the University of the West Indies (UWI); Renata Clarke (FAO), Vincent Sweeney (UNEP) and Ileana Lopez (UNEP) discussed the relevant work taking place at the UWI and across the UN, and considered options such as sinking of the sargassum to prevent it from coming ashore.

“We are still in the exploratory phase to bring together the best minds so as to collaborate on the best method to mitigating the threat of this phenomenon and will be continuing these discussions to decide on the way forward,” Bartlett said.