UN report finds most J'can schools have basic hand washing facilities
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A joint report from World health Organization (WHO) and UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has found that majority of schools in Jamaica are equipped with basic hand washing facilities with soap and water — a key condition for the institutions to operate safely in the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the agencies said 43 per cent of schools around the world lacked access to the facilities in 2019, they found that 95 per cent of schools in Jamaica had basic sanitation services and basic drinking water, and 97 per cent had basic hygiene services.
Still, 818 million children worldwide lack basic hand washing facilities at their schools, putting them at increased risk of being infected with COVID-19 and other transmittable diseases, the UN agencies said Thursday.
Of that number, 355 million went to schools which had facilities with water but no soap, while the rest had no facilities or water available for hand-washing at all.
The agencies outlined that in 60 countries at highest risk of health and humanitarian crises due to COVID-19, three in four children lacked basic hand washing services at school at the start of the pandemic; half of all children lacked basic water service; and more than half lacked basic sanitation service.
"Global school closures since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic have presented an unprecedented challenge to children's education and wellbeing," said UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore.
"We must prioritise children's learning. This means making sure that schools are safe to reopen — including with access to hand hygiene, clean drinking water and safe sanitation."
In the least developed countries, seven out of 10 schools lack basic hand washing facilities, the agencies said.
"Access to water, sanitation and hygiene services is essential for effective infection prevention and control in all settings, including schools," said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
"It must be a major focus of government strategies for the safe reopening and operation of schools during the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic."
The WHO and UNICEF report identifies measure necessary for COVID-19 prevention and control in schools and provides guidelines on cleaning and disinfection, as well as hand washing stations with soap and safe toilets.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy