UN rights chief slams 'incitement to violence' at US Capitol
GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) — The UN rights chief on Thursday urged US President Donald Trump to "disavow false and dangerous narratives", saying the storming of the Capitol showed the destructive impact of "incitement to violence and hatred".
Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, backed calls for a thorough investigation into Wednesday's chaos in Washington.
A mob of supporters whipped up by Trump stormed the legislature in a shocking assault on the heart of US democracy.
"We are deeply troubled by Wednesday's attack on the US Capitol, which demonstrated clearly the destructive impact of sustained, deliberate distortion of facts, and incitement to violence and hatred by political leaders," Bachelet said in a statement.
"Allegations of electoral fraud have been invoked to try to undermine the right to political participation.
"We are encouraged to see that the process has continued in spite of serious attempts to disrupt it.
"We call on leaders from across the political spectrum, including the president of the United States, to disavow false and dangerous narratives, and encourage their supporters to do so as well."
The former Chilean president also noted "with dismay the serious threats and destruction of property faced by media professionals”.
"We support calls from many quarters for a thorough investigation into Wednesday's events."
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy