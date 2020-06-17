UN rights chief urges reparations for colonialism, slavery

GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) — The UN's human rights chief today urged countries to confront the legacy of slavery and colonialism and to make reparations.

Addressing an urgent debate on racism and police brutality called at the UN Human Rights Council, Michelle Bachelet also criticised the "gratuitous brutality" on display in the killing of George Floyd in the United States, warning that it had "come to symbolise the systemic racism that harms millions of people of African descent".