UN to release US$1m to assist hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

UNITED NATIONS, (CMC) — The United Nations will be releasing US$1 million in the aftermath of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas.

According to UN relief chief, Mark Lowcock, he travelled to The Bahamas on Wednesday where he met with government leaders to help expedite a life-saving aid operation.

Following further aerial surveys on Thursday and more data collection, Lowcock said “hopefully, very soon after that, we will be able to get teams on the ground”, adding that he had told the Bahamian Prime Minister [Dr Hubert Minnis] that he would release US$1 million “immediately, from the Central Emergency Response Fund, to deal with exactly the set of priorities that he has identified.

“It's very unusual, for 20 per cent of the population of a country to be very severely impacted by a single event like this,” Lowcock said. “The Bahamas has certainly never seen anything on the scale.”

He said the most comparable recent disaster was the near-total destruction of the Caribbean island of Dominica, by Hurricane Maria, in 2017.

“It's true that the numbers of people, given the overall scale of emergencies we deal with around the world is not as big as in some other places, but a disaster of such epic proportions on a single country, in a single incident, is very, very unusual,” the UN's relief chief said.

He said that the damage was on an “enormous scale”, causing “vast devastation” and leaving around 70,000 in need of life-saving aid on the two islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco.

Lowcock said access was “still very limited” to the islands for the rescue and humanitarian relief effort, noting that “the scale of the disaster was unprecedented, for what is, essentially, a prosperous country”.

Much of the response was being paid for by the government, he said, but given the scale of the disaster, “it was appropriate for the international community to respond to the country's request for assistance”.