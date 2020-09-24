UPDATE: 10 charged, including promoter of Seaview Gardens party

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have charged four women and six men who were last night arrested at a party in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew.

Among those charged is the promoter of the party, which was being held in contravention of the Noise Abatement Act and the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Over 200 people were reportedly at the party that is said to have gotten underway at 9:00 pm, an hour after the start of the nightly curfew imposed by the Government to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Police officers went to the community about 11:00 pm and instructed the partygoers to go home but they reportedly refused and attacked the officers with stones and other missiles, injuring several of them.

Read more: Partygoers attack police after refusing to go home