UPDATE: 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica - There are now 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

The number was revised down after three of five people who had positive preliminary tests yesterday confirmed negative.

Earlier this morning the Ministry of Health had reported that preliminary results of seven tests completed yesterday at the National Influenza Centre showed five positive for COVID-19, while two samples tested negative.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Chris Tufton, in a COVID-19 status report, said 340 people have come into the island from a country of interest since January 31. Twenty-three people are in isolation at Government facilities.Twenty-six people are quarantined in Government facilities and 43 are in home quarantine. These home quarantine numbers do not include the residents of 7 and 8 Miles, Bull Bay, where that entire area has been quarantined.

The figures were announced by Dr Tufton at a press conference this evening.