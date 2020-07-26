UPDATE: 13-y-o Chantoya Blake found

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirteen-year-old Chantoya Blake of Lonsdale Avenue, Kingston 10 has returned home, the police have reported. She had been reported missing on Thursday, July 9. Blake is said to be in good health.

