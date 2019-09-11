UPDATE: 189 sites earmarked for Int'l Coastal Cleanup Day
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) says that it has earmarked 189 cleanup sites across the island for International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Day Jamaica 2019 on Saturday, September 21.
The environment watchdog group said that cleanup have been registered in every major coastal town across the island this year, including Kingston, Portmore and Montego Bay – a first for the annual event which has been coordinated by JET on a national scale and funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) since 2008.
The event, which will work with 138 site coordinators to carry out cleanup in all 14 parishes, will include 19 underwater clean-up sites.
Suzanne Stanley, JET's CEO says the possibility that the coastline of every major coastal town in Jamaica will be cleaned by volunteers for ICC 2019 is a huge milestone.
JET said it has also registered over 10,000 volunteers for this year's islandwide cleanup.
The annual International Coastal Cleanup Day is funded this year by TEF, Recycling Partners of Jamaica Ltd, Protex, and the Jamaica Public Service Foundation.
