UPDATE: 3 killed in Ackee Walk shooting; Police launches probe
ST ANDREW, Jamaica – The Major Investigation Division (MID) say they have launched an investigation into the shooting death of three men and the injuring of five others on Molynes Road, Kingston 19 last night, Tuesday, February 4.
The deceased have been identified as 33-year-old Omar Morris, 45-year-old bus driver Evroy Hibbert, and 18-year-old Adonis Hibbert, all of Kingston 19 addresses.
Reports are that about 8:15 pm, the eight men were standing along the roadway when they were attacked by armed men travelling in motor cars who opened gunfire, hitting them. The police were alerted and the injured men were taken to hospital where Morris and the two Hibberts were pronounced dead. The other five were admitted.
The police are now appealing to anyone with information that can assist them with their investigations to contact the MID at (876) 758-5048, Crime Stop at 311 or the police 119 emergency number.
