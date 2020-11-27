UPDATE: 63-y-o businesswoman stabbed to death in Mandeville
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here have released the identity of a businesswoman who was killed in the community of Ingleside in Mandeville.
She is 63-year-old Marcia Chin-you, a businesswoman and resident of Ingleside Close.
According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Chin-you was last seen alive on Wednesday.
Further reports are that about 8:30 pm yesterday, neighbours found her seated in her motorcar with multiple stab wounds. The vehicle was found in the driveway of her Ingleside home.
The police were alerted and Chin-you's body was taken to hospital where death was confirmed.
Kasey Williams
