UPDATE: Alleged gunmen surrender to police

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Reports out of Junction say two men alleged to have been involved in an attempted robbery at a loans agency have surrendered to police.

An eyewitness told OBSERVER ONLINE that the building is still surrounded by police, suggesting other criminals may be inside.

"We saw police taking out two men and they tek them to the station," the eyewitness said by telephone.

Reports, yet to be confirmed by police, say at about 2:00 pm gunmen attempted to rob the agency, triggering a standoff with police.

Reports say about three men may have escaped, while others were trapped, along with customers, inside the building which was quickly surrounded by police.

Read more: UPDATE: People scampering for cover in police, gunman standoff