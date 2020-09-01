UPDATE: Area of disturbance strengthens to Tropical Storm Nana
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is reporting that the tropical disturbance south of Jamaica has strengthened to become the 14th named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Nana.
The Met Service said Tropical Storm Nana is not a direct threat to Jamaica.
It added that at 11:05 am, Tropical Storm Nana was centered near latitude 16.5 degrees North, longitude 77.7 degrees West. The system is moving toward the west near 30 km/h, and this general motion is expected to continue through Thursday.
On the forecast track, the system will be moving near the coast of Honduras on Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 85 km/h with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.
