UPDATE: Armoured truck and crew attacked in Santa Cruz — Guardsman

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Guardsman Armoured security company has confirmed reports that three of its employees were shot and injured after an armoured vehicle came under attack this morning in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth.

The company said that one security guard is now in serious condition and undergoing surgery.

The other two guards are being treated.

Police say about 8:30 am, the three guards were at a remittance outlet when three gunmen pounced and during an attempted robbery a shootout ensued between the gunmen and the guards.

The guards were shot and injured.

The gunmen fled the scene in a car.

The police say they are following strong leads in search of the gunmen.

