UPDATE: BOJ temporarily closes as 'bank premises may have been exposed to virus'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has temporarily closed its main building at Nethersole Place, downtown Kingston effective today at 2:00 pm as the bank's premises may have been compromised by someone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The decision, it says, comes merely out of an abundance of caution as no BOJ staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.

The bank, however, said it will be carrying out deep cleaning and sanitisation work.

Therefore, the public is being advised that it will not be offering teller and coin exchange services until further advised.

For coin exchange, the BOJ asked the public to utilise the services of Grace Kennedy Payment Services at their locations islandwide.

Likewise, for exchange of foreign currencies and other banking services, the public is being encouraged to rely on commercial banks or other deposit-taking entities.

The bank noted, however, that critical systems which support transactions in the financial markets will continue to operate.