UPDATE: BOJ temporarily closes as 'bank premises may have been exposed to virus'
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has temporarily closed its main building at Nethersole Place, downtown Kingston effective today at 2:00 pm as the bank's premises may have been compromised by someone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The decision, it says, comes merely out of an abundance of caution as no BOJ staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.
The bank, however, said it will be carrying out deep cleaning and sanitisation work.
Therefore, the public is being advised that it will not be offering teller and coin exchange services until further advised.
For coin exchange, the BOJ asked the public to utilise the services of Grace Kennedy Payment Services at their locations islandwide.
Likewise, for exchange of foreign currencies and other banking services, the public is being encouraged to rely on commercial banks or other deposit-taking entities.
The bank noted, however, that critical systems which support transactions in the financial markets will continue to operate.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy