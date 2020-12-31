UPDATE: Beenie Man to face court for DRMA breach

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Veteran entertainer Beenie Man whose given name is Moses Davis is set to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on February 10 for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

Head of the St Elizabeth police, Deputy Superintendent Narda Simms confirmed a short while ago that the entertainer was served a summons today.

The entertainer allegedly held an entertainment event which was in contravention of the DRMA on November 29.

In a 25 seconds video on social media Davis is also seen promoting a New Year's Eve party.

"St Elizabeth if uno know weh the party deh reach, so you know say a New Year's Eve and we haffi ring in the New Year nuh care weh who wan say...... The party name 12 to 7," he said in the video.

Kasey Williams