UPDATE: Beenie Man to face court for DRMA breach
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Veteran entertainer Beenie Man whose given name is Moses Davis is set to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on February 10 for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).
Head of the St Elizabeth police, Deputy Superintendent Narda Simms confirmed a short while ago that the entertainer was served a summons today.
The entertainer allegedly held an entertainment event which was in contravention of the DRMA on November 29.
In a 25 seconds video on social media Davis is also seen promoting a New Year's Eve party.
"St Elizabeth if uno know weh the party deh reach, so you know say a New Year's Eve and we haffi ring in the New Year nuh care weh who wan say...... The party name 12 to 7," he said in the video.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy