UPDATE: China virus death toll surges to 2,000
BEIJING, China (AFP) — The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 2,000 on Wednesday after 132 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak.
In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,693 new cases of people infected with the virus.
