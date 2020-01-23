UPDATE: Constable's leg crushed after being run over

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Police High Command has condemned an incident in which a police constable was mowed down by a public passenger vehicle at the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Worthington Avenue this morning.

According to the police, the constable was conducting traffic management duties at the intersection, when he signalled the driver of a Toyota Wish motorcar registered PJ6379 to stop.

The driver reportedly slowed down before accelerating the vehicle into the path of the constable, running him over and crushing one of his legs. He is being treated for injuries at hospital.

In the meantime, the police are urging the driver to turn himself in immediately.