UPDATE: Cops believe suspected serial rapist posed as taxi driver to lure victims

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police believe they have nabbed a second culprit in a series of rape committed in Portmore, St Catherine and the Corporate Area.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending an identification parade, was arrested this morning in Waterford, St Catherine.

Read: Suspected serial rapist arrested in Waterford

The police speculate that he posed as a taxi operator and lured women into his vehicle before veering off route and raping them.

The suspect could face charges of abduction, rape, grievous sexual assault, illegal possession of firearm, robbery with aggravation, among other crimes.

Acting Head of the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dahlia Garrick, told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago that this is the second arrest made within the last two months as part of the ongoing probe being headed by the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

The first suspect was picked up in St Thomas on March 18. He was remanded into custody when he appeared in court recently, Garrick disclosed.

The issue of robot taxi operators kidnapping and raping women, particularly in Portmore, came to head with a protest by route taxi operators in February last year.

Read: Legal taximen not involved in abductions, say Portmore operators

The drivers, who withdrew their services and protested in front of the Portmore Mall, said the allegations are having devastating effects on their livelihood.

A rape victim also recounted an ordeal where she was reportedly tied up and raped at knifepoint in August last year after boarding a taxi along the '20' route in Portmore.

Read: Portmore rape victim relates her ordeal

In response to the reports of the abduction of women and children — some of whom used illegal taxis, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in February last year, announced a zero-tolerance approach to illegal taxis and those who bear tinted glasses.