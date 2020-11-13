UPDATE: Correctional officer stabbed by inmate dies while undergoing surgery

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says the correctional officer based at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre who was stabbed by an inmate of the facility this morning, died while undergoing surgery a short while ago.

He has been identified as 32-year-old temporary correctional officer one, Jimel Westney, who recently joined the service from the last Intake 78 of the Carl Rattray Training College.

Reports are that Westney was performing his assigned duties during the facility's unlocking process when he was attacked by the inmate.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 9:45.

The department said grief counselling activities are in progress at the centre with the custodial staff and administration who worked with the officer.

The DCS extended its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late officer.