UPDATE: Deceased in North-South Highway crash identified

ST ANN, Jamaica — The police have released the identity of the man who died in this morning's motor vehicle crash along the North-South Highway near Mammee Bay in St Ann.

At least three other people were reportedly injured in the crash.

The dead man has been identified as 27-year-old Tafie White, a taxi operator of Florentino Drive in Angels Phase 2, St Catherine.

Reports from the police's Corporate Communications Unit are that about 1:00 am White was driving a Mazda Premacy motorcar heading towards Mammee Bay. He collided into the rear of a Witzco trailer that was disabled in the left lane of the highway. White sustained injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.