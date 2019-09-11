UPDATE: Fallen wire at Orange Street is a FLOW cable line, JPS says

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) confirmed a short while ago that the fallen wire at the corner of Orange Street and Tower Street, downtown Kingston is not an active electricity power line.

Earlier this morning the police's Corporate Communications Unit issued an advisory that traffic was being diverted as a JPS power line had fallen at the downtown Kingston intersection.

But, according to a JPS communication representative, the fallen wire is in fact a FLOW cable line.

Efforts to contact FLOW were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.