UPDATE: Family of 9-y-o Oneardo Lynch located

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that thanks to the overwhelming response from social media users, they were able to locate the relatives of nine-year-old Oneardo Lynch, who was found at a service station on Windward Road, Kingston 2 yesterday.

The Rockfort police reported that about 8:00 pm, the child was seen at the service station, and while he was unable to give a home address, disclosed his mother's name.

He has since been reunited with his family.

