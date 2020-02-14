UPDATE: Fifteen children killed in Haiti orphanage fire

KENSCOFF, Haiti (AFP) — A fire swept through an orphanage in Haiti, killing 15 children, a local judge told AFP on Friday. The building — which had not been authorized to operate as an orphanage since 2013 — housed about 66 children, said Raymonde Jean Antoine.

