UPDATE: Fire controlled at storage facility
KINGSTON, Jamaica - After more than three hours, firefighters have controlled the massive blaze which OBSERVER ONLINE can now confirm was at a Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) storage facility on premises which also house the state-owned National Energy Solutions Ltd on Washington Boulevard in St Andrew.
Sources told our news team that the firefighters finally started to take control of the fire, which was still burning at 6:00 am, after they were provided with foam.
Read: Massive blaze at premises housing National Energy Solutions Ltd
"The problem is there was no foam on the compound so the firefighters had to go back for some before the JPS finally came with a bucket," said the source.
"And you know is nuff transformers in here and them have oil and everything so the firemen needed the foam," added the source.
Up to a short while ago, a cloud of smoke was blanketing communities near the Washington Boulevard property.
Six fire units from York Park, Trench Town, Port Royal, Rollington Town and Half-Way-Tree, and a water pumper from York Park battled the blaze which started shortly before 3:00 am.
Residents of the neighbouring communities of Pembroke Hall, Maverley and Duhaney Park reported that they heard a loud explosion before the fire started.
The sources say no building was damaged, but several items in a storage area were destroyed.
Arthur Hall
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy