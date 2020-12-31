UPDATE: Fire controlled at storage facility

KINGSTON, Jamaica - After more than three hours, firefighters have controlled the massive blaze which OBSERVER ONLINE can now confirm was at a Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) storage facility on premises which also house the state-owned National Energy Solutions Ltd on Washington Boulevard in St Andrew.

Sources told our news team that the firefighters finally started to take control of the fire, which was still burning at 6:00 am, after they were provided with foam.

Read: Massive blaze at premises housing National Energy Solutions Ltd

"The problem is there was no foam on the compound so the firefighters had to go back for some before the JPS finally came with a bucket," said the source.

"And you know is nuff transformers in here and them have oil and everything so the firemen needed the foam," added the source.

Up to a short while ago, a cloud of smoke was blanketing communities near the Washington Boulevard property.

Six fire units from York Park, Trench Town, Port Royal, Rollington Town and Half-Way-Tree, and a water pumper from York Park battled the blaze which started shortly before 3:00 am.

Residents of the neighbouring communities of Pembroke Hall, Maverley and Duhaney Park reported that they heard a loud explosion before the fire started.

The sources say no building was damaged, but several items in a storage area were destroyed.

Arthur Hall