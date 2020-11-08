UPDATE: Five arrested in connection with policeman's murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson says five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Constable Kirkland Plummer last night.

"Constable Plummer was a dedicated member of the constabulary who fell victim to an abhorrent type of behaviour that has become all too familiar in our society today," Anderson said.

In a statement, the police commissioner commended Plummer for choosing to take action in the way he did.

"While other members of society can legitimately be 'off duty', we as policemen and women are bound by the law and our sacred oath to rise to the service of our communities when the need demands. Constable Plummer did so, but was killed by some of the very persons he was seeking to protect," he said.

Anderson also thanked members of the community who provided information that assisted the police to launch a series of coordinated operations, which led to the arrest of five people.

The commissioner extended his sympathies and prayers to Constable Plummer's wife and children, and his colleagues at the Spalding Police Station in Clarendon.

“To JCF members across the country; continue to be focused and resolute in the execution of your lawful duties. Show respect for all while you enforce the rule of law," the commissioner said.

Constable Pulmmer was killed at an illegal party in Harwood, just over the border of Manchester and Clarendon.

The officer had responded to loud explosions at the gathering, and disarmed a gunman. He called for assistance but the patrons at the party hurled stones at him and shot him.