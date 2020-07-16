UPDATE: Five hospitalised after St James crash

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are reporting that five people are in hospital following yesterday's late evening crash in Lilliput, St James in which two men died.

Thirty-year-old mechanic Ricardo Gordon of Norwood in the parish and 59-year-old tour operator Jeffrey Garwood of Florence Hall, Trelawny died after sustaining multiple injuries when their vehicles collided on the Lilliput main road.

The police reported that about 7:00 pm yesterday, Gordon was driving a blue Honda CRV along the Lilliput main road, towards Trelawny, when the vehicle was involved in a collision with a grey Toyota Mark X motorcar that was headed in the same direction, causing Gordon to lose control of the vehicle.

The police said the Honda CRV then ran into the pathway and collided head-on with a blue Toyota bus driven by Garwood that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Gordon and Garwood had to be cut from their wrecked vehicles, the police said. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.