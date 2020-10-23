UPDATE: Flash flood warning now in effect for eastern and south-central parishes, watch remains in effect for all other parishes
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological (Met) Service has upgraded the flash flood watch to a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, and Manchester effective until 5:00 pm Saturday.
The service said, however, that a flash flood watch would remain for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all other parishes — Hanover, St James, Trelawny, St Ann, St Elizabeth, and Westmoreland.
The Met Service said a persistent trough of low pressure across the western Caribbean continues to produce unstable weather conditions across the island. Satellite imagery and rainfall data indicate that light to moderate, and at times heavy showers and thunderstorms occurred across sections of most parishes last night and this morning, the service said.
Projections are for cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times, to continue across sections of all parishes, especially across southern and northeastern parishes, today and through to Sunday.
It added that strong gusty winds in the vicinity of thunderstorms are likely especially over southern parishes today through to Sunday.
Noting that due to the extended periods of rainfall across the island over the past few days, the service said there is a high degree of ground saturation and as a result, landslides and flooding are likely.
The Met Service said it will continue to monitor the situation.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy