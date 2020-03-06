UPDATE: Fourth youth in gun video surrenders to police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that the fourth youngster seen brandishing a firearm in a viral video turned himself in to the Kingston East Police today, Friday, March 6.

The police say that a warrant was issued for the youngster's arrest on Friday, January 31, after he absconded bail.

After his surrender today he was taken before the court and remanded until Tuesday, March 10, the police reported.

Earlier today, the police arrested the other three young men who were seen in the viral video.