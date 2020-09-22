UPDATE: Guidance counsellor charged with two counts of rape

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police yesterday charged a guidance counsellor of a Clarendon address with two counts of rape.

The school official was listed as wanted by the police for two counts of rape of a minor committed in March and June 2020 in Little London, Westmoreland.

He reportedly turned himself in to the police on Sunday, September 20, accompanied by his attorney, and a warrant subsequently executed on him.

He is to appear in court at a later date the police have said.