UPDATE: Guidance counsellor charged with two counts of rape
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police yesterday charged a guidance counsellor of a Clarendon address with two counts of rape.
The school official was listed as wanted by the police for two counts of rape of a minor committed in March and June 2020 in Little London, Westmoreland.
He reportedly turned himself in to the police on Sunday, September 20, accompanied by his attorney, and a warrant subsequently executed on him.
He is to appear in court at a later date the police have said.
