UPDATE: Gunman also succumbs following shooting at illegal party where cop was killed
CLARENDON, Jamaica - A gunman was also fatally shot at an illegal party in Harwood, just over the border of Manchester and Clarendon, last night, where a police constable was killed.
The community is policed by the Spalding police and by extension the Manchester police division.
Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis told OBSERVER ONLINE that an investigation comprising the Major Investigation Division and the Manchester police is underway into the incident.
He said the incident happened at about 9:40 pm.
Francis said the officer responded to loud explosions and disarmed a gunman.
“Explosions were heard at a party in the community and [the officer] made inquiries and he was in the process of making an arrest and [he] met up on resistance,” Francis said.
“He called for assistance and during the process a man was shot and a firearm was retrieved, but the patrons in the party hurled [stones] and shot him and he succumbed to his injury,” Francis added.
The gunman later succumbed to his injuries at hospital.
Francis is appealing for the public's assistance in solving the murder.
“We are asking anyone that can assist us with any information pertaining to our investigation to come forward,” he said.
Kasey Williams
