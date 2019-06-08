UPDATE: Gunman in custody; bystander killed in gun battle in Half-Way-Tree
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The police are reporting that a gunman is now in custody and five bystanders shot during a running gun battle with lawmen in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew yesterday.
One of the injured bystanders has since succumbed, the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported this morning.
The CCU said following the incident another gunman is being sought by lawmen.
The police's information arm said the incident, which occurred approximately 5:00 pm, started at a plaza on Constant Spring Road and continued onto Courtney Walsh Drive. An off-duty policeman and another officer, who saw the incident, intervened and apprehended one of the gunmen; a firearm was also taken from him.
The injured people were taken to hospital where four are receiving treatment.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the other individual, who was involved in the shooting, is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree police at 876-926-8185 or 876-926-2551, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
