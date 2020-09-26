UPDATE: Gunman involved in cop's murder killed

KINGSTON, Jamaica - One of the shooters involved in last night's murder of a police constable in Kingston was killed.

Shavaugh Johnson, 28, alias 'Bunwaist', was shot dead by the police during the incident.

Police reports are that about 11:47 pm, the 27-year-old constable, Kemar Francis, who was attached to the Hunts Bay Police Station, was part of a team on patrol on Pretoria Road, Kingston 11, when they responded to a shooting incident in the area.

Gunmen fired on the service vehicle and the constable was shot in the head, and later succumbed while undergoing treatment at hospital.

Johnson was also shot dead by the police during the incident.

