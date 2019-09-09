UPDATE: Gunmen in hostage standoff with police surrender

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men believed to be the gunmen who held persons hostage in a lottery store on Molynes Road in St Andrew have surrendered to the police.

The two came out with their hands in the air minutes ago.

"Nobody shoot, nobody shoot," declared the senior superintendent who had been speaking on the microphone since the ordeal started some two hours ago.

As the two men came out, one without a shirt, persons on the scene shouted, "Do nuh kill them".

It is still not clear how many hostages were in the building which members of the security forces are now searching.

Arthur Hall