UPDATE: JCF members on interdiction following viral social media video

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Four members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have been placed on interdiction after Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, ordered an investigation into a video posted on social media.

Anderson ordered the probe yesterday, via the JCF's Criminal Investigations Branch and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau, into the video which depicted several breaches of various acts.

Read more: Police commissioner orders probe into social media videos

The video, which was shot at a nine-night in a rural St Andrew community, showed members in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act, the Firearms Act and the Noise Abatement Act, among others.

Investigations continue.