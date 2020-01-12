UPDATE: JDF member involved in Portmore murder-suicide
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) was involved in the murder-suicide which took place in Portmore early this morning.
While unable to reveal his identity, a JDF spokesperson said the individual has been a member of the JDF for 12-13 years.
“Typically when something like this happens, the JDF works closely with the police not only in assisting with the investigation, but also in the management of grief and counselling of the family members that were left behind,” the spokesperson said.
More information later.
