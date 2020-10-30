UPDATE: JDF soldiers on ganja charges remanded

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica—Two Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers were remanded into custody when they appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court this morning.

The soldiers are to reappear in court on November 23.

The case was heard in camera.

Senior parish court judge Ann-Marie Grainger denied a bail application made by Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie on behalf of his client, 38-year-old Robert Smith.

Smith and 39-year-old Roan Mendez were arrested following a joint police/military operation that busted $6 million worth of ganja on October 13 in Gutters, St Elizabeth.

Both men were charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition; shooting with intent; possession and dealing in ganja; and taking steps to export the drug.

Kasey Williams