UPDATE: JMDA president can't confirm if overwork led to intern's death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the Jamaica Medical Doctors' Association, Dr Elon Thompson, says there is no confirmation that overwork led to the death of the late Dr Yakeev Morris.

"I can't comment as to whether he was overworked. There is no confirmation of that. The important thing right now is to try and comfort the relatives. The hospital must be in mourning and I know they are taking steps to mitigate the mental impact that this will have," Dr Thompson said.

He added: "We have reached out to the hospital, we've reached out to persons who would have been close to the situation and it's just really a sad time in the medical fraternity for us. This is a young person who has just started their medical career. The entire medical fraternity is in shock. I knew him personally. We had no indication that he had any pre-existing illnesses, but it is sudden and at this time what we are trying to do is find out how his family and the hospital are coping."

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton also expressed sadness at the passing of Dr Morris and said the sector is awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

"I have asked for a report to determine what took place. It is very sad and I offer my condolences to his family members and friends," Dr Tufton said.

Read:

Medical intern dies