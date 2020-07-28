UPDATE: JN releases security footage of robbery suspects

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica National (JN) Bank has released photos capturing the suspects from the robbery at its Whitehouse Westmoreland JN Bank Moneyshop this morning.

During the robbery, which occurred at 11:40 this morning, gunmen stole $3.2 million before escaping in a stolen taxicab.

A security guard was also injured and his weapon stolen during the robbery, the police said. No one else was injured.

The police and security officials are still investigating.