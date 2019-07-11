UPDATE: Jamaican Allison Cole Philbert is Digicel Jamaica CEO

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Digicel this morning announced the appointment of Allison Cole Philbert as its chief executive officer (CEO), here.

Her appointment takes effect this month-end.

In a statement to the media, Digicel said Cole Philbert, has been promoted to the top job, replacing Justin Morin as head of its Jamaica operations.

Digicel said during his tenure, Morin oversaw the successful expansion of LTE services beyond Kingston and Montego Bay to other key areas including Falmouth, Mandeville, Negril, Ocho Rios, Portmore and Spanish Town whilst continuing to roll out the most innovative fibre to the home and fibre to the business networks.

In thanking Morin, Group CEO, Jean-Yves Charlier, said he has done a solid job in expanding Digicel's high-speed networks throughout the country, invigorating customer relationships and laying the foundations for the company's journey towards becoming a digital lifestyle partner for customers.

“I would like to thank him most sincerely for his contribution to building our future and wish him the very best,” Charlier said.

Commenting on his decision leave, Morin said: “I am proud of what we have been able to achieve during my tenure in returning the business to growth; today, our customers in Jamaica benefit from the leading data experience, leading home and entertainment services - as well as world-class business solutions. After paving the way as the first Jamaican national to hold this position, I am now handing the baton to another fellow Jamaican to lead the team on the journey to digital and I would like to thank the Digicel family for their support, dedication and focus during my tenure.”

In the meantime, Digicel said Cole Philbert, who joined the company in February as Digital Programme Director, brings a wealth of technical, operational and digital expertise to the role having spent 20 years in a variety of senior positions with US carrier, Verizon.

Cole Philbert holds a BS and an MS from George Washington University and an MBA from Georgetown University McDonough School of Business.

“As we go all-in on digital, we're all about powering and empowering our customers by giving them access to everything they want in their digital world and enabling them to live their best digital lives. I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to lead the talented and dynamic Digicel Jamaica team as we take this journey with our customers and reinvent our business for our digital future,” she said

Commenting on her appointment, Jean-Yves Charlier said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Allison on her promotion to the top job as CEO for Digicel Jamaica. Allison brings a wealth of strong operational and digital experience to the role and has, in her short time with Digicel, made a hugely positive contribution to our journey to become a digital lifestyle partner for our customers. As that journey ramps up, Allison is perfectly positioned to lead our Jamaica team as we go all-in on digital services.”