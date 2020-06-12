UPDATE: Jamaicans urged to support police in crime fight

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – In the aftermath of this morning's confrontation between members of the security forces and criminal elements in Horizon Park, St Catherine, which left two cops dead and two nursing injuries, chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation Detective Sergeant Patrae Rowe says no effort will be spared in going after those responsible.

“It is indeed an extremely sad morning for us as a constabulary. Our members are saddened by the loss of two of our colleagues; two members we know very well. I have worked with one of them over the years, two fine police officers we lost this morning. But it has not weakened us, it has strengthened our resolve as a constabulary and the commitment we want to give to our colleagues and the Jamaican people is that we will be unrelenting in our pursuit to find those persons responsible for the shooting death of our colleagues this morning,” Rowe told members of the media during a visit to the community.

He in the meantime called on Jamaicans to support the men and women in uniform, noting that it is often forgotten that they are humans too.

“We invite the Jamaican people to come out against the criminals in this country who are putting our colleagues in danger and are making Jamaica an unsafe place for law-abiding citizens. These police officers left their homes, left their families, to serve, protect and reassure the people of Jamaica and were killed because of it.

“We are hoping those law-abiding Jamaicans will speak out against this atrocity and stand with us in this very difficult times,” an emotional Rowe said.

In the meantime, he said members of their ranks who were involved in the incident are being counselled.

“At this time as a federation we are offering support to our colleagues who are having a very difficult morning...it is a part of the JCFs policy for the Chaplaincy Unit and peer counsellors to activate their response in a crisis management situation like this. They are providing support to our colleagues.

“One of the things that misses a lot of Jamaican people is that there is a human element to policing and people sometimes see police officers as numbers on the ground, but we are actually human beings with emotions, with rights and so on, and therefore our officers are deeply hurt this morning. But as I said, it has not weakened our resolve. If it has done anything it has strengthened our resolve to continue the fight against criminality in this country,” Rowe noted.

The country, he said, “lost two heroes today”.

Senior Superintendent of Police Wayne Cameron, who is chairman of the Police Officers' Association, said the rules of engagement will have to be re-examined in light of what took place.

“The association is in full support of the high command and we are in support of our colleague junior members. We are their leaders, we are their motivators, but when you go out there to conduct an operation no gunman's rifle points at a rank. It does not point at a superintendent or a constable; it does not point at a male or female. There is no gender, no ranks, they point their rifle at a police man and that is that. So we know that and so the rules of engagement I am sure we will have to look back at that again and going forward just to ensure that we can protect our members,” he added.

In the meantime, Cameron chastised members of the media for their handling of the matter.

“I am very perturbed by the fact that we would have lost two policemen in one shooting incident, an officer is critical and another is lying with wounds being treated. I want to say that we must also be very responsible with our comments because I have seen information in the media about one of our officers passing on – name, picture and all of that and that is not correct,” he said.

“I just left the hospital and came here. I was standing right in front of the operating room with the wife of the officer in question and we have no such information and I think we really have to get our information from official sources before we put that out. I find it to be very irresponsible, I find it to be very insensitive, and there are policemen, there are families of the injured policemen there who have no such information and I am going to ask that we exercise care when it comes on to our officers,” he added.

According to the police, an 11-member team, led by Superintendent Leon Clunis, acting on intelligence went to a residence and was conducting a search when the incident happened. Superintendent Clunis and one other officer who has not yet been named remain in hospital while the other two men succumbed to their injuries.