UPDATE: J'cans to remain on cruise ship till Thursday
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Jamaican crew members aboard Royal Caribbean cruise line's Adventure of the Seas will not begin disembarkation until Thursday.
This was confirmed by Regional Director of the Western Regional Health Authority Errol Greene a short while ago.
He said at that time, the Jamaicans, who will be disembarking in groups of 200 every 48 to 72 hours, will be tested at Falmouth's Pier where the ship docked this afternoon and then transported to Grand Bahia Principe Hotel in St Ann.
He said that he could not confirm whether or not COVID-19 rapid test kits will be used.
Nationals whose results return negative will be allowed to go home and self-quarantine.
They will be monitored using geofencing technology through the Government's Jamcovid19 platform.
Meanwhile, Greene said that there are just over 300 non-Jamaicans aboard the cruise ship.
More information to follow.
Kimone Francis
