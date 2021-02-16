UPDATE: Jetblue CEO issues apology to Jamaican gov't, people after fake kidnapping

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chief Executive Officer of JetBlue Airways, Robin Hayes, earlier today issued an apology to the Jamaican Government and the people of Jamaica, following the recent controversial actions of one of the company's employees.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, Hayes conveyed his sentiments during a phone call with portfolio minister, Edmund Bartlett, who the ministry says has welcomed the apology.

“I was very heartened by the discussion I had with Mr Hayes earlier today. His apology to our Prime Minister; the Government; members of the tourism team and the people of Jamaica, for the concern and frustration the incident has caused, was well received. We know that the actions of the employee are in no way a reflection of the standards of Jetblue,” said Bartlett.

“We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the airline moving forward, as JetBlue remains a valued tourism partner,” he added.

“Jamaica remains a premier destination and we will continue to provide the world class service and tourism product, which have allowed Jamaica to become the destination of choice for millions of visitors from across the globe. We will also continue to work along with Jetblue and all our other committed tourism partners in building brand Jamaica,” Bartlett expressed.

Reports are that the flight attendant, Kalina Collier, was today fired by Jet Blue.

The flight attendant, while staying at a hotel on the island, posted on social media that she was kidnapped and being held hostage in Jamaica.