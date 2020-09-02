UPDATE: Junction now under control

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— A confrontation between police and armed men who attempted to rob a loans agency in Junction, south St Elizabeth, is now under control, according to reports from the area.

Councillor for the Junction Division, Cetany Holness (Jamaica Labour Party) said the confrontation ended when two men who were cornered inside the building by police and soldiers surrendered shortly after 3:00 pm.

There was considerable concern that other armed men may have been inside the building, but Holness told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago that members of the security forces have now entered the building and have taken control.

"The gunmen surrendered ... they had nowhere to go," Holness said. Reports that other men waiting on the outside of the building escaped could not be confirmed. Efforts to get a comment from police have so far not been successful.

Earlier, an eyewitness told OBSERVER ONLINE by telephone about "people ... scampering for cover".

Said the eyewitness: "Police everywhere... police are taking people out of the building..."