UPDATE: Leaking gas smell preceded explosion – restaurant employees

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Scores of people have been evacuated from the TAO Restaurant and surrounding buildings following an explosion in the Chinese restaurant in New Kingston this morning.

Three fire trucks are currently on the scene as firefighters work to get the situation under control.

When OBSERVER ONLINE visited the scene, an employee, who works at the front of the restaurant, said she heard an explosion and ran out.

A nearby Total gas station has been shut down due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but employees complained of the smell of leaking gas before the explosion.

An employee was rushed to hospital following the explosion.

Kelsey Thomas