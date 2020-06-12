UPDATE: M16 rifle recovered in Horizon Park

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson says the police are following strong leads in relation to the shooting incident in Horizon Park this morning, which left two police officers dead and several others being treated for injuries.

Police personnel, who said an M16 rifle was recovered, told OBSERVER ONLINE that they were uncertain as to whether the criminal/s involved had sustained any injuries, but said forensics would be used to determine same based on blood trails discovered at the scene.

Addressing reporters in the community this morning, Anderson said thorough investigations were being conducted as the police attempt to piece together what happened during what was an intelligence-driven operation.

A strong deployment of investigators, scene of crime officers, along with sniffer dogs, have been combing the scene for clues.

Police have cordoned off one street in the residential area where the early morning shooting took place, including the premises where the police personnel came under attack.

A Jamaica Defence Force helicopter was also seen overhead in the community.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis