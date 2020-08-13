UPDATE: MAJ shocked at intern's death

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) said this afternoon that it is "shocked and profoundly saddened at the sudden and untimely death" of colleague, Dr Yakeev Morris.

Morris, a medical intern assigned to Annotto Bay Hospital in St Mary, collapsed last evening while transporting a paediatric patient to the children's hospital in Kingston.

"The MAJ extends its condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time," the association said.

Read more: Medical intern dies

UPDATE: JMDA president can't confirm if overwork led to intern's death

UPDATE: NERHA suggests late intern's team adequately staffed