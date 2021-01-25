UPDATE: Major probe underway into attack on homeless men — police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police say a major investigation has been launched across several divisions into the attack on six homeless men, which left four of them dead and two others nursing chop wounds at hospital, between late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The incidents happened in downtown Kingston, in the vicinity of the Remand Centre on Spanish Town Road and Half Way Tree in St Andrew.

The police said they are pursuing several leads as the investigations intensify.

An update will follow.